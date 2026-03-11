Ceigall India–Sushee Infra JV Emerges L1 Bidder For ₹521 Crore Frontier Highway Project In Arunachal Pradesh

Ceigall India Limited, in a joint venture with Sushee Infra & Mining Limited, has emerged as the lowest bidder for a road construction project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. |

New Delhi: Ceigall India Limited has secured a major infrastructure opportunity after its joint venture bid was ranked the lowest for a highway construction project in northeastern India.

Ceigall India Limited, along with Sushee Infra & Mining Limited, has emerged as the L1 bidder in a financial bid opened by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The project will be executed through a joint venture in which Ceigall India holds a 74 percent stake while Sushee Infra & Mining holds the remaining 26 percent. The tender relates to a road construction project on the Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

The scope of work includes construction of the Sarli–Huri section of National Highway-913. The project involves developing a stretch from kilometer 0.000 to kilometer 78.38 into an intermediate lane road. The contract will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. The project is part of infrastructure development efforts aimed at strengthening road connectivity in the northeastern region of India.

The total bid cost for the project is Rs 521.00 crore. According to the disclosure, the contract will be executed within a period of three years, or 36 months, from the commencement of work. The project has been awarded by a domestic entity, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through its tendering process.

Ceigall India confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company also stated that the project does not fall under related party transactions. The disclosure was made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The successful bid strengthens Ceigall India’s presence in highway construction while expanding its involvement in infrastructure development projects across India.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory disclosure issued by Ceigall India Limited dated March 11, 2026, regarding the financial bid results for the Sarli–Huri section of the NH-913 project. No external sources or independent reporting were used in preparing this article.