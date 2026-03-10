Ceigall India Subsidiary Receives Provisional Appointed Date For ₹923 Crore Ludhiana Bypass Project

Ceigall Southern Ludhiana Bypass Private Limited has received confirmation of the provisional appointed date for a highway project in Punjab. |

New Delhi: Ceigall India Limited has informed stock exchanges that its subsidiary has received formal communication regarding the provisional appointed date for a major highway development project in Punjab.

- Project: 6-lane greenfield highway from Village Rajgarh to Village Ballowal

- Total length: 25.24 km

- Bid project cost: ₹923 crores

- Concession period: 24 months

Ceigall Southern Ludhiana Bypass Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, received an email from the National Highways Authority of India on March 10, 2026 confirming the provisional appointed date for the project. The date has been set as March 7, 2026.

The project involves the development of a six-lane greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass stretching from the intersection with National Highway 44 near Village Rajgarh to the intersection with the Delhi–Katra Expressway near Village Ballowal. The corridor spans from kilometer 0+000 to kilometer 25+240.

The bypass project forms part of the Ludhiana–Ajmer Economic Corridor and will be executed under the National Highways (Original) program. The estimated bid project cost is Rs 923 crore. The construction will follow the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), a public–private partnership model used in highway development projects.

According to the disclosure, the project carries a concession period of 24 months. The appointed date marks the beginning of the timeline for project execution and related obligations under the concession agreement. The company shared the update as part of its regulatory disclosure requirements under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations. The development marks a key milestone for Ceigall India’s infrastructure project pipeline, particularly in the road development segment.

