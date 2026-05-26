Solarworld Energy Solutions Reports 236% Revenue Growth To ₹591.8 Crore, PAT Up 420% In Q4

Solarworld Energy Solutions reported a 236 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 591.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited reported strong consolidated financial performance for Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations rising 236 percent year-on-year to Rupees 591.8 crore from Rupees 176.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit after tax increased 420 percent to Rupees 49.1 crore compared to Rupees 9.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 607.0 crore against Rupees 179.3 crore a year earlier. The company’s performance was supported by higher execution in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects and growth in manufacturing operations.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations increased 2.3 percent from Rupees 578.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, net profit remained largely flat, slipping marginally by 0.3 percent from Rupees 49.2 crore in the previous quarter. Profit before tax declined 2.1 percent sequentially to Rupees 64.8 crore from Rupees 66.2 crore. Finance costs increased to Rupees 20.7 crore during FY26 compared with Rupees 6.2 crore in FY25, while employee benefit expenses also rose due to business expansion. Total expenses for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 542.7 crore compared with Rupees 164.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The EPC business remained the largest contributor to the company’s performance. Segment revenue from EPC contracts stood at Rupees 511.5 crore in Q4 FY26, while the manufacturing business contributed Rupees 81.1 crore. Segment profit from EPC operations increased sharply to Rupees 67.0 crore during the quarter. The company also benefited from higher project execution across solar contracts and improved scale after its IPO in September 2025. Basic earnings per share stood at Rupees 5.68 for the quarter, compared with Rupees 1.27 in Q3 FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rupees 1,376.2 crore from Rupees 544.8 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 56 percent to Rupees 120.5 crore from Rupees 77.0 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 161.1 crore from Rupees 106.6 crore. During the year, the company completed its Rupees 490 crore IPO and utilised part of the proceeds toward subsidiary expansion and general corporate purposes. The company also disclosed ongoing arbitration proceedings linked to suspended SJVN solar EPC contracts.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.