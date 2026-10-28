PG Electroplast Q2 FY27 Revenue Up 42.5% To ₹933.88 Crore, Net Income Reaches ₹13.67 Crore On Strong Product Demand

Mumbai: PG Electroplast Limited (PGEL) on 27 October 2026 announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with the company’s revenue growing 42.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹933.88 crore.

Quarterly and Half-Yearly Performance

EBITDA for the second quarter of FY27 increased 54.8 per cent YoY to ₹69.14 crore, compared to ₹44.68 crore in Q2 FY26. Net income for the quarter was ₹13.67 crore, up from ₹2.76 crore in Q2 FY26.

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For the half year ended 30 September 2026, net sales were ₹2,967.83 crore, a 37.4 per cent YoY growth. Half-yearly consolidated revenues crossed ₹2,950 crore for the first time in the company's history.

Subsidiary and Joint Venture Performance

PG Technoplast, a 100 per cent subsidiary, reported ₹2,130.5 crore in revenue. Goodworth Electronics, a 50:50 joint venture, posted revenues of ₹623.8 crore in 1H FY27, up from ₹483.4 crore in 1H FY26. EBITDA for Goodworth Electronics was ₹22.7 crore, compared to ₹10.3 crore YoY.

Business Segment Contributions

Product business contributed 70.3 per cent of total revenues in 1H FY27, growing 41.1 per cent YoY. The AC business grew 36.2 per cent YoY to ₹1,561.1 crore, Washing Machines business grew 60.7 per cent to ₹504.8 crore, and Coolers business grew 4.8 per cent to ₹19.2 crore. The Electronics business grew 90.3 per cent YoY and contributed 12.1 per cent of total revenues in 1H FY27. Plastic Moulding and components contributed ₹521.6 crore and grew 7.5 per cent YoY in 1H FY27.

Expansion and Future Outlook

The company expects commercial production to begin from two new facilities in 4Q FY27. PGEL's washing machine manufacturing facility in DMIC, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, can manufacture 1.8 million washing machines per annum. A new plastic component and coolers facility at Salarpur, Bhiwadi, will start contributing from 3Q FY27.

The company's upcoming projects include a refrigerator campus in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, a room air conditioner compressor manufacturing plant in Supa, Maharashtra, and a facility for plastic components, tooling, and coolers in Salarpur, Rajasthan. PGEL ended 1H FY27 with over ₹422 crore in cash and cash equivalents, the company said.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.