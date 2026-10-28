Knack Packaging Reports Strong Q2 FY27, Revenue Climbs 52.52% To ₹294.76 Crore; Net Profit Up 21.24%

Knack Packaging Limited |

Mumbai: Knack Packaging Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company’s revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹294.76 crore, a 52.52 per cent increase compared to ₹193.26 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit and EBITDA Performance

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was ₹25.02 crore, up from ₹20.64 crore in the same period last year. Total EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased 29.92 per cent year-on-year to ₹49.77 crore, compared to ₹38.30 crore in Q2 FY26.

Margin Analysis

EBITDA margin for Q2 FY27 was 16.35 per cent, a decrease from 19.20 per cent in Q2 FY26. PAT margin also saw a decline, reaching 8.22 per cent in Q2 FY27 compared to 10.34 per cent in Q2 FY26.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), revenue from operations grew 46.81 per cent year-on-year to ₹557.22 crore. PAT for H1 FY27 increased 34.51 per cent to ₹55.55 crore, and total EBITDA rose 41.51 per cent to ₹108.94 crore.

Management Commentary

Apesh Tulsibhai Patel, chairman and managing director, Knack Packaging Limited, said the company reported its highest ever quarterly revenue in Q2 FY27. He noted that the growth was supported by business operations across domestic and international markets and strong customer relationships.

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Cost Headwinds and Mitigation

Patel attributed the slight decline in EBITDA margin to higher input costs, including crude oil-driven polymer price inflation and increased freight costs from Red Sea disruptions. He said the company implemented customer price revisions to mitigate these impacts, with benefits expected in the coming quarters.

Mexico JV Impact

The company stated that the PAT margin was impacted by a ₹6.06 crore loss from its Mexico joint venture in H1 FY27. The joint venture is in an investment phase, and the company expects the drag to reverse once operations reach breakeven.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.