Knack Packaging IPO Opens July 1, ₹439.5 Crore Issue Priced At ₹161–170 Per Share

Knack Packaging will launch its Rs 439.5 crore IPO on July 1. | File Image |

New Delhi: Packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging Ltd will open its Rs 439.5 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) for public subscription on July 1, giving investors a fresh opportunity in the primary market.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 161-170 per share, valuing the company at around Rs 2,080 crore at the upper end.

IPO Details

Knack Packaging’s maiden public issue will remain open for subscription until July 3.

Bidding for anchor investors will open for one day on June 30, ahead of the public launch.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 380 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 35 lakh shares worth Rs 59.5 crore by existing shareholders.

Together, the total issue size stands at Rs 439.5 crore.

Fund Usage

The company plans to use most of the proceeds from the fresh issue to expand its manufacturing capacity.

The funds will be used to set up a new manufacturing facility at Borisana, Kadi, in Mehsana, Gujarat.

The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, including business growth and operational needs.

Business Profile

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Knack Packaging is an integrated and export-focused packaging solutions provider.

The company manufactures printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags and pinch bottom bags, widely used across sectors such as food products and pet food packaging.

Investors can apply for a minimum of 88 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,960 at the upper price band.

Half of the net issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while 15 percent is allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and 35 percent to retail investors.

The company’s shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on July 8.