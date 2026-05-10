RFBL Flexi Pack Announces ₹35.32 Crore SME IPO, Subscription Opens May 12 With Price Band Fixed At ₹47-50 Per Share

RFBL Flexi Pack has fixed the price band for its Rs 35.32 crore SME IPO at Rs 47-50 per share. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Flexible packaging company RFBL Flexi Pack Ltd has fixed the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 47-50 per equity share.

The company’s public issue will open for subscription on May 12, 2026, and close on May 14, 2026. The IPO will be listed on the NSE SME platform. Anchor investor bidding is scheduled to open on May 11.

Issue Size and Structure

The Gujarat-based company plans to raise Rs 35.32 crore through this IPO.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 70,65,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Since it is a fresh issue, the money raised will go directly to the company.

The IPO is aimed at helping the company improve its financial health and support future business needs.

How the Company Will Use the Funds

RFBL Flexi Pack has said that around Rs 35 crore from the issue proceeds will be used to repay or prepay some of its existing loans.

The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes and to meet issue-related expenses.

Reducing debt is expected to improve the company’s balance sheet and provide more financial flexibility for growth.

About RFBL Flexi Pack

RFBL Flexi Pack is engaged in manufacturing and trading printed multilayer flexible packaging materials.

Its products include plastic film rolls and pouches that are used by companies in industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, home care and consumer goods.

Flexible packaging is seeing rising demand as companies look for lightweight, cost-effective and durable packaging solutions.

Key Managers of the IPO

Grow House Wealth Management Pvt Ltd is the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue.

Kfin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the registrar to the IPO.

The IPO will give investors a chance to participate in the growth story of India’s expanding packaging sector.