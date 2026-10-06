 Veegaland Developers Q1 FY27 Revenue Jumps 79% To ₹7,432 Lakh, PAT Margin At 12.86%
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Veegaland Developers Q1 FY27 Revenue Jumps 79% To ₹7,432 Lakh, PAT Margin At 12.86%

Veegaland Developers reported a 79% increase in revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, reaching ₹7,432 lakh. The company also saw its profit after tax (PAT) margin improve to 12.86% for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Veegaland Developers Q1 FY27 Revenue Jumps 79% To ₹7,432 Lakh, PAT Margin At 12.86%
Veegaland Developers |

Mumbai: Veegaland Developers Limited announced on Thursday its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with revenue from operations rising to ₹7,432 lakh. This marks a 79% year-on-year increase for the real estate developer.

Financial Performance

The company's gross profit for the quarter stood at ₹2,099 lakh, with a gross profit margin of 28.25%. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) reached ₹1,431 lakh, reflecting a 135% year-on-year increase and an EBITDA margin of 18.93%.

Profitability Metrics

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was ₹972 lakh. The PAT margin improved to 12.86%, up from 7.65% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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New Project Launch

During the quarter, Veegaland Developers launched a new project in Kochi named Veegaland Amora. This project added 1.59 lakh square feet to its existing portfolio of ongoing projects.

Management Outlook

Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Executive Vice-Chairman, stated that the quarter ended 30 June 2026 experienced strong sales demand and project execution. He noted that the company is confident about the residential real estate market in Kerala and plans to expand its presence, supported by a pipeline of three upcoming projects and 6.5 acres of land reserves.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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