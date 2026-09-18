Veegaland Developers Delivers Impressive Dalal Street Debut, Stock Surges 10% in Opening Trade

Veegaland Developers |

Mumbai: Veegaland Developers Ltd made a positive debut on the Indian stock market, with its shares listing at a premium of up to 10% over the IPO issue price of ₹140.

The real estate developer’s stock opened at ₹154 on the National Stock Exchange, representing a gain of ₹14, or 10%, for IPO investors.

On the BSE, Veegaland Developers shares began trading at ₹151, up ₹11 or 7.85% from the final issue price.

Following the listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹700.78 crore.

IPO subscribed over 13 times

The ₹210-crore Veegaland Developers IPO received a healthy response from investors during the three-day subscription period.

The public issue was subscribed 13.55 times by the end of the final bidding day, indicating strong demand for the Kerala-based real estate company’s shares.

Veegaland Developers had fixed the IPO price band between ₹130 and ₹140 per equity share. The shares were allotted to successful investors at the upper end of the band.

Before the public issue opened, the company raised ₹63 crore from anchor investors, providing an early boost to its fundraising exercise.

Entirely a fresh issue

The Veegaland Developers IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to 1.50 crore equity shares. There was no offer-for-sale component, meaning existing shareholders did not sell their holdings through the issue.

As the IPO consisted entirely of fresh shares, the proceeds will go directly to the company.

Veegaland Developers plans to use part of the funds to finance its ongoing real estate projects. The capital will support construction and development requirements across its existing portfolio.

The company also intends to deploy a portion of the IPO proceeds towards acquiring unidentified land parcels for future expansion.

The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. The positive listing reflects investor interest in the company, although future share performance will depend on project execution, property demand, financial growth and broader stock market conditions.