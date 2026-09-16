OpenAI In Talks For Fresh Funding Round At Over $1.2 Trillion Valuation Ahead Of IPO

OpenAI is in early discussions with investors for a potential new funding round that could push the valuation of the ChatGPT developer beyond $1.2 trillion as the company prepares for a future initial public offering.

The fundraising plans are still under discussion and any decision will depend on the timing of OpenAI’s IPO, according to sources cited in a report by Bloomberg. The talks were reportedly initiated by investors seeking greater exposure to the artificial intelligence company.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously indicated that the company’s IPO remains under consideration but is unlikely to take place this year. Additional capital could provide the company with more flexibility and potentially allow it to delay the listing by one or two quarters.

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Funding may support acquisitions and expansion

A fresh capital infusion could also help OpenAI pursue further acquisitions as it continues to expand its AI ecosystem. The company has already invested billions of dollars in acquiring startups, including Jony Ive’s artificial intelligence device venture io and developer tools startup Astral.

A funding round of this size could also place OpenAI ahead of rival Anthropic in private market valuations. Anthropic raised funds in May at a valuation of $965 billion, including the latest investment.

The company is also examining regulatory and legal restrictions related to information that can be shared with private investors before an IPO, according to the report citing sources.

AI companies compete for investor attention

The fundraising discussions come as major AI firms seek capital to support rapid expansion and infrastructure development. OpenAI’s potential IPO is being closely watched by investors, while Anthropic is also preparing for a public listing.

Anthropic has selected Nasdaq as its proposed listing venue and is reportedly seeking to raise an amount comparable to or higher than SpaceX’s record offering. SpaceX raised $86.3 billion in its IPO in June.

If OpenAI proceeds with the funding round, it would mark one of the largest private market transactions in the technology sector and further highlight the growing investor interest in artificial intelligence companies.