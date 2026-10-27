LEAP India Expands Plastic Packaging Portfolio With ₹142 Crore Acquisition Of Vimprotech And TIPS

LEAP India Expands Plastic Packaging Portfolio |

Mumbai: LEAP India Limited's wholly owned subsidiary, Vimprotech Private Limited ("Acquirer 1"), executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA 1) on October 26, 2026, with Ms. B. Sumitha, sole proprietor of Vimprotech. Separately, Total Integrated Packaging Solutions Private Limited ("Acquirer 2"), another wholly owned subsidiary, executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA 2) on the same date with M/s. Total International Packaging Solutions ("TIPS").

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Acquisition Details

Acquirer 1 will acquire Vimprotech Business for a cash consideration of ₹102 crore. Acquirer 2 will acquire TIPS Business for a cash consideration of ₹40 crore. Both acquisitions are on a slump sale basis, as a going concern, and the amounts are payable in tranches.

Vimprotech Business Profile

Vimprotech is involved in manufacturing vacuum-formed, thermoformed, and injection-moulded products and packaging solutions. Its manufacturing units are in South India, serving industries such as automobiles, electronics, and food packaging. Vimprotech reported a total revenue of ₹47 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

TIPS Business Profile

TIPS specialises in pooling returnable packing materials, primarily catering to the automotive industry. According to audited financial statements, TIPS recorded a total revenue of ₹18 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

Strategic Rationale

The company stated that these transactions align with its growth strategy and will enhance backward integration and design capabilities. The acquisitions are expected to strengthen in-house production for container business and broaden the product portfolio for vacuum-formed, thermoformed, and injection-moulded packaging.

Completion Timeline

The acquisitions of Vimprotech Business and TIPS Business are expected to be completed by the third quarter of FY2026-27. This is subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent set out in BTA 1 and BTA 2, respectively.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.