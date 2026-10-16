South India Accounts For 95% Of Overseas Nursing Enquiries, Kerala And Tamil Nadu Lead, Reveals Study

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A study conducted by TerraTern has found that the southern region of India has firmly established its dominance in international healthcare mobility, accounting for 90 to 95 per cent of all overseas nursing enquiries received by the global talent platform.

Over the past year, TerraTern compiled these findings from an analysis of more than 2,500 inquiries, revealing a striking regional concentration alongside significant untapped potential in allied healthcare fields such as physiotherapy.

Within the southern surge, Kerala and Tamil Nadu lead as the primary source markets, collectively generating around 65 per cent of overall enquiries. Karnataka follows with 15 per cent and Telangana contributes 12 per cent.

In stark contrast, the rest of India, which contains roughly half of the country's nursing institutions, accounts for less than 8 per cent of international nursing inquiries.

Younger candidates drive early career planning

Demographically, applicant profiles are trending younger. Sixty-five per cent of current inquiries originate from final-year students or graduates under the age of 25, marking a sharp increase from 48 per cent recorded the previous year.

Furthermore, approximately 35 per cent of these candidates bring specialised clinical backgrounds, possessing hands-on experience in critical care units, operation theatres, emergency care, neonatal intensive care units, paediatrics and long-term geriatric care.

European destinations, particularly Germany, are increasingly capturing the attention of Indian healthcare professionals. Traditional markets like the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries face increased visa constraints, regulatory hurdles or limited pathways for family settlement.

In contrast, Germany offers a structured route toward permanent residency, robust social security, pension benefits and clear career progression.

Candidates also note that employer-provided accommodation and meal subsidies during working hours significantly offset living costs, allowing nurses to save a larger portion of their earnings.

Candidates targeting European pathways view the move as a long-term strategic decision rather than a temporary stint.

"Germany felt like the right choice for me because I’m not looking for just a quick job abroad. I want to build a career and have a long-term future," said Helen, a nursing candidate registered with TerraTern.

"The Gulf may offer faster, tax-free opportunities, but Germany gives me a clearer path towards permanent settlement, along with better working conditions, career growth and social security. For me, the higher salary is definitely a motivation, but it’s really the overall package like career growth, pension, insurance and the possibility of bringing my family that makes Germany attractive."

Other candidates point to established community networks as a major factor.

"Germany was a natural choice for me because many of my cousins are already there working as nurses and seeing them settle successfully made a big impact on me," shared Aditi, another nursing applicant with TerraTern. "Many of us started learning German while we were still in college, taking up internships and gaining relevant experience so that we could plan the move well in advance. Having my cousins already there made it a calculated career decision rather than simply following a trend."

For healthcare workers already operating within the domestic system, the decision to relocate is shaped by workplace realities and structural benefits abroad.

"As a nurse, I always wanted to move abroad to explore better career opportunities and improve my quality of life," said Rafikul Islam, a nurse placed in Germany through BorderPlus. "In India, we often work long hours, but sometimes the compensation and work-life balance don’t reflect the effort we put in."

Underexplored potential in physiotherapy

Physiotherapy enquiries accounted for only about 5 per cent of total volume, translating to roughly 120 applicants compared to over 2,500 nursing inquiries.

"We are seeing a clear shift in how young healthcare professionals think about overseas careers," said Divyansh Chaudhari, founder, TerraTern. "Nursing continues to see strong interest, particularly from South India, but there are other opportunities that students are not looking at closely enough. Physiotherapy is one such area. The opportunities are there, but awareness among Indian candidates is still limited."