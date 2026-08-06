Leap India Raises ₹371.3 Crore Pre-IPO, GIC Arm & Promoter Sunu Mathew Invests At ₹159 Upper Price Band

Leap India raised Rs 371.3 crore before its IPO. |

Mumbai: Leap India has raised around Rs 371.3 crore through a pre-IPO private placement, days before its initial public offering opens for investors.

The company, formerly known as Leap India Private Limited, provides on-demand asset-pooling services to businesses operating across India’s supply chain sector.

Shares Issued

Leap India allotted 2,33,51,100 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 159 apiece. The price includes a premium of Rs 158 on every share with a face value of Rs 1.

The placement was undertaken after discussions with the book-running lead managers handling the company’s proposed IPO.

Details of the fundraising were disclosed through an advertisement published in the Financial Express on 6 August 2026.

GIC Arm Leads

Gamnat Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, emerged as the largest investor in the pre-IPO round.

It was allotted 1,76,10,000 equity shares on 3 August 2026 at Rs 159 per share. The investment was worth approximately Rs 279.99 crore.

The allocation gives Gamnat a major share of the total funds raised by Leap India through the placement.

Dymon Asia Participates

Dymon Asia Multi-Strategy Investment (Singapore) Pte Ltd also participated in the fundraising round.

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The hedge fund was allotted 31,44,600 equity shares at Rs 159 each, taking its total investment in the company to nearly Rs 49.99 crore.

Promoter Investment

Matyas Possessiones Private Limited received 14,46,500 shares at the same issue price. The allotment was valued at approximately Rs 22.99 crore.

Leap India promoter Sunu Mathew holds a 99 percent stake in Matyas Possessiones, making the allotment a promoter-linked investment in the pre-IPO placement.

The remaining portion of the placement was allocated to other participating investors, according to the overall issue figures.

IPO Dates

Leap India’s IPO is scheduled to open for public subscription on Friday, 7 August 2026. The issue will remain open until Tuesday, 11 August 2026.

The pre-IPO placement brings major institutional investors onto the company’s shareholder list before the public offer. Leap India is regarded as India’s largest provider of on-demand pooled assets used by businesses to transport, store and manage goods across supply chains efficiently nationwide.