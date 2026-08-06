Samvardhana Motherson Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹1,075.7 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹35,244 Crore

Samvardhana Motherson reported Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit of Rs 1,075.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. reported a 77.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,075.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 35,244 crore.

Compared with Rs 606.1 crore in Q1 FY26, profitability improved despite an exceptional expense during the quarter. Sequentially, however, net profit declined from Rs 1,561.6 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

Opening Performance Summary

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 35,243.8 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 30,212.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income stood at Rs 35,325.3 crore, while profit before tax increased to Rs 1,532.9 crore from Rs 871.8 crore a year earlier. Total expenses increased to Rs 33,964.7 crore, reflecting higher operating activity.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue improved from Rs 34,309.3 crore to Rs 35,243.8 crore. However, profit before tax declined from Rs 1,989.4 crore to Rs 1,532.9 crore, while net profit fell from Rs 1,561.6 crore to Rs 1,075.7 crore.

The quarter included an exceptional expense of Rs 136.5 crore, compared with no exceptional expense in the preceding quarter. Total tax expense stood at Rs 457.2 crore.

Key Drivers

The company's revenue continued to be supported by its diversified businesses across wiring harness, modules and polymer products, vision systems, integrated assemblies and emerging businesses.

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Revenue from contract customers amounted to Rs 34,912.4 crore, while other operating revenue was Rs 331.4 crore.

The Group also reported a share of profit from associates and joint ventures of Rs 172.3 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share were Rs 0.98 each for the quarter.

Additional Financial Highlights

For the quarter, total comprehensive income amounted to Rs 932.2 crore, compared with Rs 1,189.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 1,055.4 crore.

The filing also disclosed gross customer consideration of Rs 54,424 crore before adjustments under Ind AS 115. No full-year FY27 figures were reported in the filing; therefore, annual comparisons are not applicable.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and does not constitute investment advice.