 Samvardhana Motherson International Incorporates A Wholly Owned Subsidiary In USA
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSamvardhana Motherson International Incorporates A Wholly Owned Subsidiary In USA

Samvardhana Motherson International Incorporates A Wholly Owned Subsidiary In USA

It is anticipated that SMP Automotive Systems Alabama Inc. will contribute the assets it acquired from Bolta US Limited to ME-US in exchange for 100 per cent ownership of ME-US.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Samvardhana Motherson International Incorporates A Wholly Owned Subsidiary In USA | File

Samvardhana Motherson International has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Delaware-USA, the company announced through an exchange filing. Motherson Electroplating US LLC will be indirectly under Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., which is a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited.

It is anticipated that SMP Automotive Systems Alabama Inc. will contribute the assets it acquired from Bolta US Limited to ME-US in exchange for 100 per cent ownership of ME-US.

100% of LLC membership interest of ME-US will be held by SMP Automotive Systems Alabama Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of SMRP B.V.

MOtherson Sumi Wiring India earnings

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (MSWIL) in the first quarter reported a growth in revenue is aided by increasing content per vehicle and product mix.

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited shares

The shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited on Friday closed at Rs 98.50, down by 0.051 per cent.

Read Also
Motherson Sumi Wiring Revenue Grows By 11% To ₹1,859 Cr In Q1FY24
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Exports Dip 6.86% To $34.48 Billion In Aug; Trade Deficit At $24.16 Billion

Exports Dip 6.86% To $34.48 Billion In Aug; Trade Deficit At $24.16 Billion

The Advertising Club Elects Rana Barua As President

The Advertising Club Elects Rana Barua As President

Wipro Opens New Office In Jefferson City, Partners With Jobs For America’s Graduates, Missouri

Wipro Opens New Office In Jefferson City, Partners With Jobs For America’s Graduates, Missouri

Metro Brands Re-appoints Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani As Independent Director

Metro Brands Re-appoints Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani As Independent Director

Samvardhana Motherson International Incorporates A Wholly Owned Subsidiary In USA

Samvardhana Motherson International Incorporates A Wholly Owned Subsidiary In USA