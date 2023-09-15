Samvardhana Motherson International Incorporates A Wholly Owned Subsidiary In USA | File

Samvardhana Motherson International has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Delaware-USA, the company announced through an exchange filing. Motherson Electroplating US LLC will be indirectly under Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., which is a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited.

It is anticipated that SMP Automotive Systems Alabama Inc. will contribute the assets it acquired from Bolta US Limited to ME-US in exchange for 100 per cent ownership of ME-US.

100% of LLC membership interest of ME-US will be held by SMP Automotive Systems Alabama Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of SMRP B.V.

MOtherson Sumi Wiring India earnings

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (MSWIL) in the first quarter reported a growth in revenue is aided by increasing content per vehicle and product mix.

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited shares

The shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited on Friday closed at Rs 98.50, down by 0.051 per cent.