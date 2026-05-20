Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Profit Jumps 46% To ₹1,562 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹34,300 Crore In Strong Quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International reported a 46% rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 1,561.56 crore. |

Mumbai: Auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) reported a sharp rise in profit for the March quarter of FY26.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,561.56 crore in Q4 FY26, up 46 percent from Rs 1,072.27 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The strong growth came mainly due to better business performance across its operations.

Revenue Also Moves Higher

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 34,309.31 crore during the quarter.

In the year-ago period, revenue stood at Rs 31,409.39 crore.

At the same time, total expenses also rose to Rs 32,355.72 crore compared to Rs 30,028.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite higher costs, the company managed to improve profitability during the quarter.

Board Approves Fund Raising

SAMIL’s board approved a plan to raise Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company also recommended a final dividend of 25 paise per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

FY26 Revenue Touches Record Level

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,26,103.67 crore.

This was higher than Rs 1,13,662.57 crore reported in FY25.

However, annual consolidated net profit slightly declined to Rs 4,085.55 crore from Rs 4,145.7 crore in the previous financial year.

Management Positive On Future Growth

Commenting on the performance, Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said FY26 was another important year for the company.

He said the company achieved its highest-ever annual revenue despite global economic challenges.

According to Sehgal, Motherson’s strategy of diversification helped the company perform better than the broader market.

The company also said it remains focused on improving capital efficiency while continuing investments for future growth.

FY27 Capex Plan

SAMIL stated that its capital expenditure outlook for FY27 is around Rs 6,000 crore.

The company added that its strong booked business of USD 96 billion supports long-term growth and sustainable value creation.