Simmonds Marshall Q4 Profit Jumps 52% To ₹4.4 Crore; Revenue Climbs 23%

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.7 percent to Rupees 238.1 crore from Rupees 207.6 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Simmonds Marshall Ltd reported a 51.9% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 4.4 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose to Rupees 66 crore from Rupees 53.9 crore in Q4 FY25, while sequential revenue increased from Rupees 59.9 crore in Q3 FY26. Compared with quarterly revenues of Rupees 53.9 crore in Q4 FY25, Rupees 59.9 crore in Q3 FY26, and Rupees 66 crore in Q4 FY26, the company’s trajectory reflected steady demand growth in industrial fasteners.

Operational Performance Strengthens

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 66.2 crore against Rupees 54.1 crore in the year-ago period and Rupees 60.3 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses rose to Rupees 60.1 crore from Rupees 51.2 crore in Q4 FY25, led by higher material consumption and employee costs. Profit before tax more than doubled to Rupees 6.1 crore from Rupees 2.9 crore a year earlier and improved from Rupees 4.3 crore in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share increased to Rupees 3.95 from Rupees 2.60 in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Cost of materials consumed during the quarter rose to Rupees 25.9 crore from Rupees 23.5 crore in Q4 FY25, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 11.5 crore. Job work charges increased to Rupees 6.2 crore from Rupees 5.4 crore a year earlier. Depreciation and amortisation expenses were reported at Rupees 1.6 crore during the quarter.

Dividend Recommendation Announced

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.80 per equity share of face value Rupees 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting. The company also re-appointed Kirtane & Pandit LLP as internal auditors for FY27.

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.7 percent to Rupees 238.1 crore from Rupees 207.6 crore in FY25, while consolidated net profit rose 65.1 percent to Rupees 14.8 crore from Rupees 9 crore in the previous year. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company stood at Rupees 14.4 crore for FY26 compared with Rupees 8.1 crore in FY25. Cash generated from operating activities improved to Rupees 31.5 crore from Rupees 16.4 crore a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.