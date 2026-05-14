Caplin Point Q4 Profit Rises 19% To ₹173 Crore; PAT Tops ₹650 Crore

Caplin Point said gross margin for FY26 stood at 60.4 percent compared with 60.2 percent in FY25. |

Mumbai: Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd reported a 19 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 172.9 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by robust growth in the US business and continued momentum across Latin America markets. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, rose to Rupees 600.2 crore from Rupees 502.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rupees 542.8 crore in Q3 FY26. The company ended FY26 with consolidated total revenue of Rupees 2,303 crore and profit after tax of Rupees 649.7 crore.

Quarterly Revenue And Margins Improve

Total income during the quarter increased to Rupees 628.5 crore compared with Rupees 528.2 crore in Q4 FY25, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 213.4 crore from Rupees 176.7 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit before tax improved from Rupees 203.9 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Total expenses stood at Rupees 415.1 crore against Rupees 351.6 crore in the year-ago period, led by higher traded goods purchases and employee expenses. EBITDA rose 20 percent year-on-year to Rupees 232.6 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 37 percent during the quarter.

Earnings per share increased to Rupees 22.38 in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 18.75 in Q4 FY25. Basic annual EPS for FY26 stood at Rupees 84.36 compared with Rupees 70.57 in the previous fiscal.

US Revenue Sees Sharp Expansion

The company’s US market business recorded revenue of Rupees 471 crore during FY26, registering 28.7 percent growth year-on-year, according to the company’s press release. Revenue contribution from emerging markets, including Latin America and Africa, continued to remain significant during the year. Segment data showed revenue from the Rest of the World business at Rupees 470.3 crore during Q4 FY26, while the US segment contributed Rupees 129.9 crore.

Caplin Point said gross margin for FY26 stood at 60.4 percent compared with 60.2 percent in FY25, while EBITDA margin improved to 38.1 percent from 36.5 percent in the previous year. Cash flow from operations rose to Rupees 523 crore from Rupees 432 crore in FY25. Free cash reserves stood at Rupees 1,471 crore and total liquid assets at Rupees 2,726 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Board Declares Interim Dividend

The board approved an interim dividend of Rupees 4 per equity share of face value Rupees 2 each for FY26 and fixed May 30, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.