Resonance Specialties Q4 Profit Rises 50% To ₹4.6 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹90 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted revenue from operations of Rupees 90.2 crore against Rupees 77.8 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Resonance Specialties Ltd reported a 50 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for Q4 FY26 at Rupees 4.6 crore, supported by improved operating performance and lower overall expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 24.5 crore from Rupees 24.2 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rupees 23 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income increased to Rupees 25.2 crore.

Sequential Margins Improve Despite Modest Revenue Growth

Profit before tax rose sharply to Rupees 6 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 3.4 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 4.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses declined sequentially to Rupees 19.2 crore from Rupees 19.9 crore in Q3 FY26, aided by lower raw material consumption and reduced conversion costs. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 3.98 against Rupees 2.18 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 2.63 in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s cost of material consumed stood at Rupees 10 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 14 crore in Q3 FY26, while conversion charges eased to Rupees 4.6 crore from Rupees 4.8 crore sequentially. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 1.6 crore from Rupees 1.4 crore in the previous quarter. Finance costs remained low at Rupees 0.05 crore.

Export Business Remains Key Revenue Driver

Resonance Specialties said it continued to operate as a single reportable business segment of chemical manufacturing. Overseas revenue contribution remained strong during FY26, with export revenue rising to Rupees 53.6 crore compared with Rupees 34.1 crore in FY25, while domestic revenue stood at Rupees 36.7 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

FY26 Profit Climbs 58 percent

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted revenue from operations of Rupees 90.2 crore against Rupees 77.8 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 58 percent to Rupees 10.4 crore from Rupees 6.6 crore a year earlier, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 14.1 crore from Rupees 8.9 crore. Annual EPS improved to Rupees 9.01 from Rupees 5.69 in FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.