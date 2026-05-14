Venky’s Q4 Profit Jumps Over Sixfold To ₹101 Crore, Revenue Climbs 31%

For the full year FY26, Venky’s reported revenue from operations of Rupees 3,727.3 crore compared with Rupees 3,307 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Venky’s (India) Ltd reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26, with profit after tax surging to Rupees 101.4 crore from Rupees 13.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by improved performance across poultry, animal health, and oilseed businesses. Revenue from operations rose 31 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,100.5 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 960.2 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 843.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue And Profit Momentum Build Sequentially

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 1,116.2 crore against Rupees 855 crore a year ago, while total expenses increased to Rupees 983.5 crore from Rupees 832.1 crore. Profit before tax more than doubled sequentially to Rupees 132.7 crore from Rupees 66.1 crore in Q3 FY26 and rose sharply from Rupees 23 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share climbed to Rupees 71.96 from Rupees 9.44 in Q4 FY25.

Sequential growth strengthened during the quarter as operating leverage improved across segments. Poultry and poultry products remained the largest contributor, reporting segment revenue of Rupees 552.4 crore against Rupees 501.2 crore in Q3 FY26. Animal health products revenue rose to Rupees 106 crore from Rupees 97.5 crore, while oilseed segment revenue climbed to Rupees 476.5 crore from Rupees 390.7 crore sequentially. Segment profit before tax and interest from poultry operations increased to Rupees 80.8 crore from Rupees 48.6 crore in the preceding quarter.

Operational Drivers Support Margin Expansion

According to the company’s notes to accounts, improved realizations from sale of day-old chicks and grown-up birds supported poultry business growth. The animal health products business benefited from a better product mix and focus on quality, while the oilseed division saw improved performance due to higher capacity utilisation and competitive product delivery. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

FY26 Revenue Crosses Rs 3,700 Crore

For the full year FY26, Venky’s reported revenue from operations of Rupees 3,727.3 crore compared with Rupees 3,307 crore in FY25. Net profit rose to Rupees 139.3 crore from Rupees 116.6 crore in the previous fiscal, while annual EPS improved to Rupees 98.85 from Rupees 82.78. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 134.6 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.