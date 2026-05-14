Moongipa Capital Reports Q4 Loss Of ₹1 Crore Despite Revenue Nearly Doubling

For the full financial year FY26, Moongipa Capital reported revenue from operations of Rupees 1,146.2 lakh compared with Rupees 876 lakh in FY25. |

Mumbai: Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 100.7 lakh in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rupees 53.1 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year, despite a sharp rise in revenue from operations driven by higher share sale income. Revenue from operations nearly doubled to Rupees 215.5 lakh during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from Rupees 109.4 lakh a year earlier, though it declined sequentially from Rupees 293.4 lakh reported in Q3 FY26.

Quarterly Expenses Rise Sharply

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 218.3 lakh against Rupees 120.2 lakh in Q4 FY25, while total expenses climbed sharply to Rupees 379.8 lakh from Rupees 151.1 lakh a year ago. The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rupees 161.5 lakh compared with a pre-tax loss of Rupees 30.8 lakh in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the company swung from a profit before tax of Rupees 42.9 lakh in Q3 FY26 to a loss in the March quarter. Earnings per share came in at a negative Rupees 1.10 against negative Rupees 0.58 in Q4 FY25.

The company’s share sale income increased to Rupees 231 lakh during the quarter from Rupees 46.8 lakh in Q4 FY25, while interest income rose to Rupees 30.9 lakh from Rupees 26.2 lakh. However, net loss on fair value changes surged to Rupees 106.5 lakh compared with Rupees 13.1 lakh a year earlier, significantly impacting profitability. Purchase of stock-in-trade also remained elevated at Rupees 181.4 lakh during the quarter.

FY26 Profit Declines 47 percent

For the full financial year FY26, Moongipa Capital reported revenue from operations of Rupees 1,146.2 lakh compared with Rupees 876 lakh in FY25. Net profit for the year declined 47.1 percent to Rupees 72.8 lakh from Rupees 137.7 lakh in the previous fiscal, despite higher overall income. Total expenses for FY26 rose to Rupees 1,104.8 lakh from Rupees 698.3 lakh in FY25. The company’s debt-equity ratio improved to 0.22 as of March 31, 2026, from 0.31 a year ago, while book value per share increased to Rupees 25.74 from Rupees 24.94.

Rights Issue Fully Utilised

The company also disclosed that proceeds of Rupees 1,527.4 lakh raised through its rights issue completed in January 2025 had been fully utilised by June 30, 2025, in line with the stated objectives of the offer document.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.