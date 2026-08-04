KKR-Backed Leap India Unveils ₹2,480-Crore IPO, Sets ₹151-159 Price Band Ahead Of August 7 Launch

KKR-backed Leap India has fixed a price band of Rs 151-159 per share for its Rs 2,480-crore IPO. |

Mumbai: KKR-backed supply-chain operator Leap India Limited on Monday announced a price band of Rs 151-159 per equity share for its Rs 2,480-crore initial public offering, which will open for subscription on August 7.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 94 equity shares and in multiples of the lot thereafter, the company announced at a roadshow here.

The offer closes on August 11.

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The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of Rs 480 crore and an offer-for-sale up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue portion of the offer to the extent of Rs 360 crore are planned to be utilised for repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, it said.

The IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE on August 14.

Incorporated in 2013, the company utilises its 'share and reuse' business model (pooling) and is the largest on-demand asset pooling provider in the domestic supply chain management sector (based on the number of pooled Assets), according to F&S Report.

As of March 31, 2026, the company has 14.70 million assets, and it maintains a pan-India network of over 10,100 customer touch points. This circular business model supports its customers, enhancing time and cost efficiency and safety of supply chains for its customers across India.

The company's service offerings encompass technology-enabled supply chain solutions that suit customer requirements across industries.

The company's solutions help customers connect different stages of their own value chain from the point of manufacturing to distribution of goods all the way to the point of sale (retail).

The company's total income stood at Rs 747.35 crore in 2025-26 against Rs 485 crore in the previous FY25.

EBITDA increased to Rs 378.8 crore from Rs 273.7 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 50.69 per cent.

Its net profit after tax increased to Rs 62.34 crore from Rs 37.55 crore in FY25, with a PAT margin of 8.34 per cent.

JM Financial Limited, Avendus Capital Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited and UBS Securities India Private Limited are the book-running lead managers, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)