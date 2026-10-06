LEAP India Invests ₹9.64 Crore In UAE Subsidiary LEAP MENA Holdings

LEAP India |

Mumbai: LEAP India Limited on October 6, 2026, reported a further investment of $1,000,000 (approximately ₹9.64 crore) into LEAP MENA Holdings Limited, its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary in the UAE.

Investment Details

LEAP India subscribed to 999,999,999 equity shares of $0.001 each in LEAP MENA Holdings. The remittance was calculated at an exchange rate of $1 = INR 96.44.

Subsidiary Background

LEAP MENA Holdings Limited was incorporated on July 1, 2026, as a private company limited by shares under the Abu Dhabi Global Market Companies Regulations, 2020. It operates as a holding company and is a related party of LEAP India.

Strategic Use of Funds

The capital infused into LEAP MENA Holdings will be directed to its wholly-owned subsidiary, LEAP Pallet Pooling Trading LLC. These funds will be used for business operations, including investment into assets and working capital.

Regulatory Compliance

The investment was made under the automatic route as per the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). LEAP India will maintain 100% control of LEAP MENA Holdings after this equity allotment.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.