Ramco Systems Expands UAE, Saudi Arabia Payroll Presence Via Altron Partnership |

Mumbai: Ramco Systems Limited announced on 5 October 2026 that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, has entered into a partnership with Altron, a South African technology group. This agreement will see Altron offer Ramco Payce, a global payroll software, to its enterprise customers in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Partnership Details

Under the agreement, Altron Middle East Technologies LLC and Altron Alarabia Company Limited will manage implementation, front-line support, and commercial terms. Ramco will provide the software, secure cloud hosting, and advanced technical support, ensuring local compliance requirements including data residency options in Saudi Arabia.

Management Commentary

Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said that getting pay right is fundamental to the trust between an organisation and its people. He added that Altron's proximity to customers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, combined with Ramco's global payroll platform, ensures local responsiveness.

Market Impact

Craig Cocker, Managing Director, Altron Middle East & Altron Alarabia, stated that accurate and compliant payroll is crucial for workforce data. He noted that integrating Ramco Payce allows Altron to provide a single, accountable local partner for payroll, with teams in Dubai and Riyadh, and Saudi data residency.

Platform Capabilities

Rohit Mathur, Executive VP & SBU Head – Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, highlighted that Ramco Payce is designed to absorb evolving payroll regulations in the Gulf region. He added that the solution helps companies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia stay compliant.

Global Reach

Ramco Payce serves over 500 customers globally across more than 150 countries. The solution integrates with leading Human Capital Management (HCM) providers, offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution that can function as a platform or a managed service.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.