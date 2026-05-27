Ramco Industries Reports 19% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 67% In Q4 FY26

Ramco Industries reported 19 percent growth in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 501.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Ramco Industries Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 501.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19 percent from Rs 422.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter rose 67 percent year-on-year to Rs 47.8 crore from Rs 28.6 crore. Profit before tax increased to Rs 63.8 crore from Rs 35.1 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, revenue grew 28 percent from Rs 391.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined 47 percent from Rs 90.4 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 506.8 crore against Rs 428.3 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 395.1 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total expenditure increased to Rs 450.8 crore from Rs 393.2 crore in the year-ago quarter due to higher raw material and employee-related expenses.

Despite the rise in costs, operating profitability improved, with operating margin rising to 11 percent from 8 percent last year.

Profit before tax also included an exceptional gain of Rs 7.9 crore linked to reversal of entry tax provisions under the Settlement of Disputes scheme.

What Drove The Numbers?

Building products remained the largest contributor to revenue, generating Rs 451.6 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 360.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Textile revenue declined to Rs 50.3 crore from Rs 61.7 crore last year, while windmill operations contributed Rs 2.3 crore.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 10.12 against Rs 4.12 in the year-ago period. The company said the entry tax dispute settlement helped improve profitability during the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 7 percent to Rs 1,792 crore from Rs 1,674 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 45 percent to Rs 135.6 crore compared with Rs 93.7 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax climbed to Rs 200.4 crore from Rs 141.8 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for FY26. Building products remained the key revenue segment during the year, contributing Rs 1,597 crore to overall revenue.

Disclaimer : This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.