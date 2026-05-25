Rama Vision Reports 43% Revenue Growth To ₹42.3 Crore, Net Profit Up 152% In Q4

Rama Vision Limited reported a 43 percent increase in Q4 FY26 revenue from operations to Rupees 42.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Rama Vision Limited reported strong year-on-year growth in revenue and profitability for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, led by improved trading business performance. Revenue from operations increased 43percent to Rupees 42.3 crore from Rupees 29.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit rose 152 percent to Rupees 1.4 crore compared with Rupees 53.7 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income stood at Rupees 42.4 crore during the quarter, while profit before tax increased to Rupees 1.8 crore from Rupees 71.7 lakh in Q4 FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, revenue from operations rose marginally by 0.8 percent to Rupees 41.9 crore. However, profit before tax declined 30 percent sequentially from Rupees 2.6 crore, while net profit fell 29 percent from Rupees 1.9 crore. Total expenses during Q4 FY26 increased to Rupees 40.6 crore from Rupees 38.7 crore in the preceding quarter. Purchases of goods traded rose to Rupees 28.4 crore from Rupees 25.9 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 5.2 crore from Rupees 4.9 crore. Finance costs declined to Rupees 41.9 lakh from Rupees 58.8 lakh in Q3 FY26.

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What Drove The Numbers

The company’s trading segment remained the primary contributor to revenue during the quarter. Segment revenue from trading rose to Rupees 41.3 crore from Rupees 29.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Manufacturing revenue stood at Rupees 1.8 crore compared with Rupees 2.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

The trading segment profit before tax and finance cost increased to Rupees 2.3 crore from Rupees 1.1 crore a year earlier. Other expenses declined to Rupees 7.1 crore from Rupees 8.3 crore sequentially. Basic and diluted earnings per share improved to Rupees 1.30 from Rupees 0.51 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations increased 41 percent to Rupees 158.8 crore compared with Rupees 113.9 crore in FY25. Net profit rose more than two times to Rupees 5.9 crore from Rupees 2.8 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 7.9 crore from Rupees 3.8 crore.

The company reported total segment assets of Rupees 76.5 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 60.6 crore a year earlier. Net worth increased to Rupees 26.0 crore from Rupees 20.0 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.