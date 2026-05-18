Rama Phosphates Reports 9% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26

Rama Phosphates reported 9 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 219.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Rama Phosphates Limited reported audited standalone revenue from operations of Rs 219.1 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 200.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a 9 percent year-on-year increase.

Net profit for the quarter rose marginally by 2.2 percent to Rs 5.4 crore from Rs 5.2 crore a year earlier. Total income stood at Rs 219.7 crore during the quarter. The company said its fertilizers, micronutrients and chemicals segment remained the key contributor to overall revenue growth.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 8.0 percent from Rs 238.0 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also fell 62 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 14.0 crore. Profit before tax dropped to Rs 6.8 crore from Rs 19.1 crore in the preceding quarter due to lower operating profit and higher cost pressures.

Total expenses increased to Rs 212.9 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 187.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 11.3 crore from Rs 10.1 crore a year earlier, while other expenses stood at Rs 39.7 crore.

What Drove The Numbers?

The fertilizers, micronutrients and chemicals segment generated Rs 205.0 crore in quarterly revenue, up from Rs 175.0 crore in Q4 FY25. Segment profit before interest and tax stood at Rs 8.5 crore. The soya and agri business contributed Rs 14.1 crore in revenue during the quarter.

The company also disclosed that implementation of the Social Security Code resulted in an additional gratuity liability of Rs 65.0 lakh during the quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1.52 each.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Rama Phosphates reported revenue from operations of Rs 893.0 crore, compared with Rs 743.7 crore in FY25, reflecting 20 percent growth. Net profit increased to Rs 52.7 crore from Rs 13.7 crore in the previous year.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share, taking the total FY26 dividend to Rs 0.75 per share including interim dividend. The company is also expanding SSP fertilizer capacity at its Udaipur unit and developing a new greenfield project at Dhule.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.