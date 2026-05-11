Paradeep Phosphates Q4 Profit Slips 10% To ₹156 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

Paradeep Phosphates reported a 10 percent decline in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 155.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Paradeep Phosphates Ltd reported a 10 percent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 155.6 crore for Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 12 percent to Rs 4,702 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 172.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while revenue stood at Rs 4,194 crore. Sequentially, profit fell from Rs 182.1 crore in Q3 FY26 and revenue declined from Rs 5,749 crore, reflecting moderation after a stronger previous quarter.

The fertiliser maker’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 4,742 crore compared with Rs 4,254 crore a year ago, while total expenses increased to Rs 4,541.5 crore from Rs 4,015.3 crore.

Raw material consumption rose sharply to Rs 3,324.6 crore against Rs 2,886.5 crore in Q4 FY25, while finance costs climbed to Rs 156.2 crore from Rs 118.9 crore. Profit before tax declined to Rs 202.2 crore from Rs 238.5 crore a year earlier.

On a sequential basis, Paradeep Phosphates saw revenue contract 18 percent and net profit decline 15 percent compared with Q3 FY26. Expenses moderated to Rs 4,541.5 crore from Rs 5,505 crore in the preceding quarter, largely due to lower raw material consumption and inventory adjustments.

The company also recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 1.9 crore during the quarter, against an exceptional loss of Rs 41.3 crore in Q3 FY26.

For the full FY26, Paradeep Phosphates reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 21,826 crore, up 29 percent from Rs 16,959 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 50 percent to Rs 996.8 crore from Rs 662.9 crore in the previous fiscal.

Earnings per share increased to Rs 9.61 from Rs 6.39 in FY25. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The company noted that its financial results were restated following the merger scheme involving Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, effective retrospectively from April 1, 2024. It also disclosed exceptional costs related to the implementation assessment of newly notified labour codes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.