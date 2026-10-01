Omani Co-Pilot Of Flydubai Flight To Be Handed Over To UAE After Preliminary Probe In Saudi Arabia | X

Tel Aviv [Israel]: Saudi Arabia will conduct the preliminary investigation into the Omani co-pilot who attempted to crash flydubai flight FZ1073, after the Tel Aviv-bound plane was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Tabuk Airport.

The Times of Israel, citing an Israeli official, reported that following the conclusion of the Saudi inquiry, the suspect will be handed over to Emirati authorities for a secondary investigation.

According to the official, Israeli authorities anticipate that the UAE's investigation will yield more significant findings regarding the incident, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has formally announced that judicial authorities have opened a comprehensive investigation into the mid-air incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, after the co-pilot stabbed the pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the plane.

The Boeing 737 aircraft was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following an altercation inside the flight deck.

According to an official statement issued by MoFA, UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi has directed the formation of a specialised team from the Public Prosecution to investigate the precise causes and motives behind the disturbance.

The Ministry emphasised that UAE judicial authorities maintain full jurisdiction over the case under applicable law, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and operates under its national flag. Consequently, UAE legal standards apply to offences committed on board, regardless of whether the aircraft was outside UAE airspace at the time of the incident.

The UAE expressed appreciation for the quick response and cooperation of Saudi authorities in managing the aircraft's landing and securing those on board.

Read Also PM Modi Speaks To Family Of Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Who Helped Avert Tragedy

The flight Flydubai FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the mid-air incident occurred. The pilot of the flight Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who stabbed him and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene. The aircraft subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The captain was taken to a hospital in Tabuk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Captain Machchhar for displaying courage despite being seriously injured.

"The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health, stating, "Today, I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him."

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is a seasoned aviator with more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, he spent 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)