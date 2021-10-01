Saga Foods launches traditional South Indian ready-to-mix savouries, masalas

Food products supplier, Saga Foods has announced the launch of traditional Iyengar South Indian packaged food products and masalas which are ready-to-use or ready-to-eat. Owned by Kunmun, a native of Punjab, the company is set to offer exposure to the pan India tastes and culinary traditions by collecting and curating recipes of traditional dishes.

Prior to the launch, Kunmun with the help of her family established production of the traditional South Indian savouries, masalas, and ready mix.

Kunmun inaugurated the first of her flagship experience stores at Banashankari, Bengaluru. With a present SKU of 25, including a premium coffee, it is making inroads into the market locally.

Saga Foods comprises of an e-commerce platform. The company has a roadmap for global markets such as the US and UK as well.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:40 PM IST