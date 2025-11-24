 Russian Oil Barrels Stranded At Sea, Crude Prices Slide Further As Peace-Deal Signals Grow Stronger
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRussian Oil Barrels Stranded At Sea, Crude Prices Slide Further As Peace-Deal Signals Grow Stronger

Russian Oil Barrels Stranded At Sea, Crude Prices Slide Further As Peace-Deal Signals Grow Stronger

Crude prices fell as Russia-Ukraine peace talks gained momentum, raising expectations that sanctions may ease and stranded Russian oil could return to markets. Nearly 48 million barrels remain stuck at sea. Investor uncertainty over US rate cuts and a strengthening dollar added further pressure to global oil prices.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Oil Prices Extend Decline Amid Peace Talks Progress. |

Crude Oil News: Global crude prices continued their downward trend on Monday as progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations triggered fresh concerns about future supply. Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.22 percent, to USD 62.42 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 15 cents, or 0.26 percent, to USD 57.91 per barrel.

Both benchmarks had fallen nearly 3 percent last week, closing at their lowest levels since 21 October. Market analysts say investors are increasingly positioning themselves for a scenario where sanctions on Russia could be eased if a peace agreement is finalized, potentially adding significant volumes of crude back into the global supply chain.

Read Also
Crude Oil Prices Decline ₹82 To ₹5,181 Per Barrel In Futures Trade, Renewed Diplomatic Moves For...
article-image

48 Million Barrels of Russian Oil Stranded at Sea

According to IG analyst Tony Sycamore, the price decline is being driven primarily by US President Donald Trump’s aggressive push to secure a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Markets view these efforts as a strong indicator that Russian oil could soon be unlocked and return to international markets.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: No Arrests In CSMT Protest, Sandhurst Mishap Termed Accidental; Commuter Groups Slam 'Cover-Up'
Mumbai: No Arrests In CSMT Protest, Sandhurst Mishap Termed Accidental; Commuter Groups Slam 'Cover-Up'
South Korea Allocates 10 Trillion Won To AI As PM Kim Min-Seok Urges Ministries To Unite For National Innovation
South Korea Allocates 10 Trillion Won To AI As PM Kim Min-Seok Urges Ministries To Unite For National Innovation
TCS & Computer Sciences Corporation Tussle: US Court Issues
TCS & Computer Sciences Corporation Tussle: US Court Issues "Adverse Ruling" In Trade Secrets Dispute, Upholds District Court Decision On $194 Million Damages
Lakshmi Mittal Distances Himself From Rising UK Taxes, Billionaire Shifts Base As New Financial Moves Spark More Exits
Lakshmi Mittal Distances Himself From Rising UK Taxes, Billionaire Shifts Base As New Financial Moves Spark More Exits

Sycamore noted that the steps taken toward a peace agreement carry more impact than existing US sanctions, which have effectively stranded nearly 48 million barrels of Russian crude at sea. These barrels have been stuck due to restrictions limiting Russia’s ability to export oil since the conflict escalated.

Read Also
Rupee Depreciates 15 Paise To 88.65 Against Dollar, Dragged By Elevated Crude Oil Prices & Foreign...
article-image

On Sunday, the US and Ukraine confirmed progress in their negotiations. Under the proposed plan, Ukraine would cede certain territories and withdraw its bid to join NATO. President Trump has set Thursday as the deadline for the deal, though European leaders are pushing for improved terms. A final agreement could pave the way for lifting sanctions that currently constrain Russian oil exports. As of 2024, Russia remained the world’s second-largest oil producer, trailing only the United States.

Read Also
Reliance Halts Russian Crude Processing At Jamnagar SEZ Refinery, Moves Early To Comply With...
article-image

Investor Uncertainty Adds Further Pressure

Beyond geopolitical developments, uncertainty surrounding US interest rate cuts is weighing on oil prices. While expectations for a rate cut next month have risen—after New York Fed President John Williams suggested it was possible in the near future—markets remain cautious.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index is on track for its biggest six-week gain and has reached its highest level since late May. A stronger dollar makes crude oil more expensive for countries using other currencies, adding another layer of pressure on global oil demand and prices.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TCS & Computer Sciences Corporation Tussle: US Court Issues "Adverse Ruling" In Trade Secrets...

TCS & Computer Sciences Corporation Tussle: US Court Issues

Lakshmi Mittal Distances Himself From Rising UK Taxes, Billionaire Shifts Base As New Financial...

Lakshmi Mittal Distances Himself From Rising UK Taxes, Billionaire Shifts Base As New Financial...

SEBI Gives In To Stakeholders' One-Size-Fits-All Framework Demand, Balancing Wobbly Investor...

SEBI Gives In To Stakeholders' One-Size-Fits-All Framework Demand, Balancing Wobbly Investor...

Russian Oil Barrels Stranded At Sea, Crude Prices Slide Further As Peace-Deal Signals Grow Stronger

Russian Oil Barrels Stranded At Sea, Crude Prices Slide Further As Peace-Deal Signals Grow Stronger

Upcoming IPO Will Spearhead New Growth Trajectory Within India's Direct-To-Consumer, Online & Quick...

Upcoming IPO Will Spearhead New Growth Trajectory Within India's Direct-To-Consumer, Online & Quick...