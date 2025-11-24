 Forgotten Bank Funds Lying Idle For Years, RBI Steps In to Help You Recover Your Inactive Account Money
Forgotten Bank Funds Lying Idle For Years, RBI Steps In to Help You Recover Your Inactive Account Money

If your bank account has been inactive for 10+ years, funds may be held with RBI’s DEA Fund. Depositors can check unclaimed accounts online, submit KYC at any bank branch, and reclaim money with interest. Special camps from October to December 2025 will provide further assistance.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Reserve Bank of India | File/ Representative

Mumbai: Many people are unaware that money left in old bank accounts can still be reclaimed, even after years of inactivity. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), accounts that have been dormant for 10 years or more often have their funds transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund. However, the good news is that depositors, or their family members, can still claim these funds along with any interest that may have accrued.

How to Check and Claim Your Money

The RBI has made the process of recovering unclaimed deposits straightforward. Account holders can start by checking for unclaimed deposits online through the RBI’s official portal at https://udgam.rbi.org.in. After identifying their accounts, depositors need to visit any branch of their respective banks to submit KYC documents such as Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License. Once the verification process is complete, the bank will release the funds back to the account holder.

Special Camps for Easier Access

To encourage citizens to reclaim their unclaimed deposits, banks will be conducting special camps between October and December 2025. These camps aim to simplify the process, provide assistance with documentation, and ensure that depositors are aware of their rights and the steps needed to access their funds. The RBI emphasizes vigilance and awareness, urging the public to check for dormant accounts and claim their money promptly.

RBI’s Message

The RBI reiterates: “Jankaar Baniye, Satark Rahiye!” — stay informed and alert. With simple online tools and branch-level support, recovering forgotten money has become easier than ever, ensuring depositors can safely reclaim their funds and benefit from the interest accrued over time.

