Forgotten Money In Bank of India? Here's How To Claim It Back, Step-by-Step Guide Using UDGAM Portal & Branch Visit

Your Money is Still Safe — Here’s How to Get it Back. | Bank of India |

Mumbai: If you or your family have an old, inactive Bank of India account with money sitting in it, don’t worry — it’s not lost. You can reclaim the funds even if they were transferred to the RBI’s Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund after 10 years of no activity.

You can do this through the RBI's UDGAM portal or directly with the bank.

Step 1: Search for Unclaimed Deposits

You first need to check whether your account is listed as unclaimed or inactive:

- Visit Bank of India’s website and check the “Inoperative / Unclaimed Account” section.

- Use the RBI’s UDGAM portal, where you can search across multiple banks using your name, bank name, and ID details like PAN or Driving License.

- Register on the portal and follow the instructions to locate your funds.

Step 2: Collect Your Documents

You’ll need some basic documents to make a claim:

For account holders:

- Claim form (Annexure-1 from BOI site)

- Valid ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)

- Address proof

- Old passbook or FD receipt if available

For legal heirs or nominees:

- Claim form

- Death certificate of the account holder

- Your ID and address proof

- Legal documents showing your relationship

Step 3: Visit the Bank Branch

- Go to the branch where the account was held and submit your documents.

- To reactivate the account, complete the KYC process.

- To close the account and withdraw funds, submit the claim form — the bank will verify everything and release the money.

Need Help?

Mumbai South Zone Office: 022–2261-4995, email: mumbaisouthzone.GOD@bankofindia.co.in

- 24x7 BOI Customer Care: 1800 103 1906 / 1800 220 229

Your money is safe. Just follow the steps to claim it easily.