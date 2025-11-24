New Labour Codes Come Into Effect, 10 Major Employee Guarantees From Double Overtime To PF & Gratuity Explained

File Image | Starting 21 November 2025, the Indian government is rolled out new labour codes that shake up the rules for workers and employees.

New Delhi: Starting 21 November 2025, the Indian government is rolled out new labour codes that shake up the rules for workers and employees. With these reforms, the government promises 10 major guarantees—big stuff like better job security, stronger social safety nets, and clearer rights for workers across the country. The four new codes—Code on Wages, Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions—now cover everyone, everywhere in India.

One of the first things you’ll notice: every employee, even new hires, gets an official appointment letter. No more guessing about your job terms or what you’re signing up for—everything’s clear from day one.

There’s also a firm rule about equal pay for women. If a woman’s doing the same work as a man, she gets the same paycheck. No more paying women less for the same job. This is a real step toward gender equality at work.

Fixed-term employees get a big win, too. Now, they can claim gratuity after just one year on the job. So if you’re on a short-term contract, you still get social security benefits—just like the permanent folks. That means more financial stability and real recognition for your work.

Anyone 40 or older gets a free health checkup every year. It’s a simple move, but it goes a long way toward keeping older employees healthy and catching problems early.

If you end up working overtime, you’re getting paid double. No debate. This rule makes sure you’re actually rewarded for those extra hours, not just burning yourself out for nothing.

For people working risky jobs, the government promises full health security. That means if you’re exposed to hazards at work, you’ll have 100% health coverage. Plus, the new codes promise social justice in line with global standards. Fairness and protection, no matter what sector you’re in.

Gig workers finally get some attention, too. Now, social security benefits like Provident Fund, ESIC, insurance, and more cover gig and platform workers. This is a big deal for anyone bouncing between jobs or working in the new digital economy.

All in all, these labour codes are set to touch the lives of over 400 million workers. They’ll see better protections, safer workplaces, and stronger legal rights than ever before. It’s a major step forward for working people in India.