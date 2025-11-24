 New Labour Codes Come Into Effect, 10 Major Employee Guarantees From Double Overtime To PF & Gratuity Explained
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNew Labour Codes Come Into Effect, 10 Major Employee Guarantees From Double Overtime To PF & Gratuity Explained

New Labour Codes Come Into Effect, 10 Major Employee Guarantees From Double Overtime To PF & Gratuity Explained

New labour codes, effective 21 November 2025, guarantee employees benefits like double overtime, gratuity, PF, ESIC, free health checkups, equal pay, and social security, covering over 40 crore workers.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image | Starting 21 November 2025, the Indian government is rolled out new labour codes that shake up the rules for workers and employees.

New Delhi: Starting 21 November 2025, the Indian government is rolled out new labour codes that shake up the rules for workers and employees. With these reforms, the government promises 10 major guarantees—big stuff like better job security, stronger social safety nets, and clearer rights for workers across the country. The four new codes—Code on Wages, Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions—now cover everyone, everywhere in India.

One of the first things you’ll notice: every employee, even new hires, gets an official appointment letter. No more guessing about your job terms or what you’re signing up for—everything’s clear from day one.

Read Also
Industrial Relations Code 2020 Aims To Simplify Labour Laws, Strengthen Worker Rights And Ensure...
article-image

There’s also a firm rule about equal pay for women. If a woman’s doing the same work as a man, she gets the same paycheck. No more paying women less for the same job. This is a real step toward gender equality at work.

Fixed-term employees get a big win, too. Now, they can claim gratuity after just one year on the job. So if you’re on a short-term contract, you still get social security benefits—just like the permanent folks. That means more financial stability and real recognition for your work.

FPJ Shorts
India Sets $50 Billion Target By 2030 For Bilateral Trade With Canada, For Brandishing Investment Potential
India Sets $50 Billion Target By 2030 For Bilateral Trade With Canada, For Brandishing Investment Potential
AJNIFM Launches Four New Digital Courses On iGOT Karmayogi To Boost Capacity Building In Public Finance
AJNIFM Launches Four New Digital Courses On iGOT Karmayogi To Boost Capacity Building In Public Finance
Singapore's High Commissioner Wins Hearts After Attending Indian Staff's Wedding Festivities In Uttar Pradesh; Visuals Inside
Singapore's High Commissioner Wins Hearts After Attending Indian Staff's Wedding Festivities In Uttar Pradesh; Visuals Inside
Devendra Fadnavis' Big Plans To Ease Mumbai Traffic; All You Need To Know About Maha CM's 'Paatal Lok' Tunnel Network
Devendra Fadnavis' Big Plans To Ease Mumbai Traffic; All You Need To Know About Maha CM's 'Paatal Lok' Tunnel Network

Anyone 40 or older gets a free health checkup every year. It’s a simple move, but it goes a long way toward keeping older employees healthy and catching problems early.

Read Also
New Wage Code Comes Into Force, Expands Coverage & Strengthens Worker Protection; Aims To Boost...
article-image

If you end up working overtime, you’re getting paid double. No debate. This rule makes sure you’re actually rewarded for those extra hours, not just burning yourself out for nothing.

For people working risky jobs, the government promises full health security. That means if you’re exposed to hazards at work, you’ll have 100% health coverage. Plus, the new codes promise social justice in line with global standards. Fairness and protection, no matter what sector you’re in.

Gig workers finally get some attention, too. Now, social security benefits like Provident Fund, ESIC, insurance, and more cover gig and platform workers. This is a big deal for anyone bouncing between jobs or working in the new digital economy.

All in all, these labour codes are set to touch the lives of over 400 million workers. They’ll see better protections, safer workplaces, and stronger legal rights than ever before. It’s a major step forward for working people in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Sets $50 Billion Target By 2030 For Bilateral Trade With Canada, For Brandishing Investment...

India Sets $50 Billion Target By 2030 For Bilateral Trade With Canada, For Brandishing Investment...

India's Merchandise Exports' Shares Surge, Shipments To the US Decline: SBI Report

India's Merchandise Exports' Shares Surge, Shipments To the US Decline: SBI Report

New Labour Codes Come Into Effect, 10 Major Employee Guarantees From Double Overtime To PF &...

New Labour Codes Come Into Effect, 10 Major Employee Guarantees From Double Overtime To PF &...

Passenger Car Industry To Log 5% Volume Growth Due To Robust Demand For Small Cars, Fuelled By The...

Passenger Car Industry To Log 5% Volume Growth Due To Robust Demand For Small Cars, Fuelled By The...

Indigo's Parent Company, Interglobe Aviation, Rises 2% To ₹5,953 After Airline Roped In For...

Indigo's Parent Company, Interglobe Aviation, Rises 2% To ₹5,953 After Airline Roped In For...