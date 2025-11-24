 Hindustan Aeronautics' Shares Topple 8% During The Morning Trade After Tejas Aircraft Crash
Hindustan Aeronautics' Shares Topple 8% During The Morning Trade After Tejas Aircraft Crash

Hindustan Aeronautics(HAL) said it was deeply saddened by the loss of life of the "courageous IAF pilot" during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.HAL expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal. It was the second time in 20 months that the aircraft manufactured by HAL was involved in a crash.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) tumbled over 8 per cent during the morning trade on Monday following the crash of a Tejas aircraft, manufactured by the aerospace behemoth, during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show last week.

File Image

File Image |

The stock tanked 8.48 per cent to Rs 4,205.25 on the BSE. Later, shares of the firm recovered some of the early lost ground and were trading at Rs 4,433, down 3.53 per cent from the previous close.At the NSE, the stock dropped 4.13 per cent to hit the day's low of Rs 4,405.HAL on Friday said it was deeply saddened by the loss of life of the "courageous IAF pilot" during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

The pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal.It was the second time in 20 months that the aircraft manufactured by HAL was involved in a crash. The earlier accident occurred in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in March last year, but the pilot ejected safely."HAL is deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. HAL expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. @IAF_MCC @SpokespersonMoD @DefProdnIndia," HAL posted on X.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

INS Mahe Commissioned In Mumbai: Indian Navy Inducts 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel; All You Need To Know
INS Mahe Commissioned In Mumbai: Indian Navy Inducts 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel; All You Need To Know
US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And Digital Markets
US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And Digital Markets
Passenger Car Industry To Log 5% Volume Growth Due To Robust Demand For Small Cars, Fuelled By The Recent GST 2.0 Reforms
Passenger Car Industry To Log 5% Volume Growth Due To Robust Demand For Small Cars, Fuelled By The Recent GST 2.0 Reforms
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses BJP Of Engineering 'Unopposed Election Scam', Using Commissioner As 'Puppeteer'
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses BJP Of Engineering 'Unopposed Election Scam', Using Commissioner As 'Puppeteer'

