 Problems Of Cultivators Must Be Solved In Districts Through The Farmer Producer Company: Union Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessProblems Of Cultivators Must Be Solved In Districts Through The Farmer Producer Company: Union Minister

Problems Of Cultivators Must Be Solved In Districts Through The Farmer Producer Company: Union Minister

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari proposed the need to form an organisation/ apex body of farmer-producer companies for the progress and development of farmers. With farmer farmer-producer company, one can utilise agricultural equipment, tractors, and harvesters, which will make it easy to pay loans. There is a need to reduce the cost of production and increase yields.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised the need for "farmer producer companies" for the progress of cultivators.Addressing a workshop on farmer producer organisation, he said all problems of cultivators must be solved at commissionerate level in districts through the farmer producer company.

File Image

File Image |

"We need to form a organisation/ apex body of farmer producer company for the progress and development of farmers. With farmer producer company, they can utilise agriculture equipment, tractor, harvester and other things and it will make it easy to pay loans," he said.

There is need to reduce cost of production and increase yields, he said."This would make farmers prosperous," Gadkari said while underlining the need to use technology and AI to improve production.The workshop was organised by Agro Vision, of which Gadkari is chief mentor.The Union minister informed about various initiatives taken by Agro Vision to improve agriculture pattern and crop diversification.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'I Love Smoking Weed': Wiz Khalifa Says On Rolling Loud India 2025 Stage In Front Of Mumbai Police, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing—VIDEO
'I Love Smoking Weed': Wiz Khalifa Says On Rolling Loud India 2025 Stage In Front Of Mumbai Police, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing—VIDEO
Ashlesha Sawant & Sandeep Baswana Age Gap: How Much Younger Is The Jhanak Actress Than Her Husband?
Ashlesha Sawant & Sandeep Baswana Age Gap: How Much Younger Is The Jhanak Actress Than Her Husband?
Indigo's Parent Company, Interglobe Aviation, Rises 2% To ₹5,953 After Airline Roped In For 30-Share Sensex, Leaving Out Tata Motors
Indigo's Parent Company, Interglobe Aviation, Rises 2% To ₹5,953 After Airline Roped In For 30-Share Sensex, Leaving Out Tata Motors
Israel Accused Of Violating US-Brokered Gaza Ceasefire Nearly 500 Times, Killing Hundreds Since October 10, Says Gaza Media Office
Israel Accused Of Violating US-Brokered Gaza Ceasefire Nearly 500 Times, Killing Hundreds Since October 10, Says Gaza Media Office

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indigo's Parent Company, Interglobe Aviation, Rises 2% To ₹5,953 After Airline Roped In For...

Indigo's Parent Company, Interglobe Aviation, Rises 2% To ₹5,953 After Airline Roped In For...

Forgotten Bank Funds Lying Idle For Years, RBI Steps In to Help You Recover Your Inactive Account...

Forgotten Bank Funds Lying Idle For Years, RBI Steps In to Help You Recover Your Inactive Account...

Problems Of Cultivators Must Be Solved In Districts Through The Farmer Producer Company: Union...

Problems Of Cultivators Must Be Solved In Districts Through The Farmer Producer Company: Union...

IFRS 18/Ind AS 118: Why The World Is About To Read Profit Statements Differently, Writes Keyur Dave

IFRS 18/Ind AS 118: Why The World Is About To Read Profit Statements Differently, Writes Keyur Dave

US Tech Majors Apple, Amazon & Meta Jointly Oppose Reliance Jio & Vodafone Idea's Demand To Allocate...

US Tech Majors Apple, Amazon & Meta Jointly Oppose Reliance Jio & Vodafone Idea's Demand To Allocate...