Rupee | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened by 24 paise to close at 92.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, November 26, as elevated crude oil prices and fresh US tariff concerns weighed on investor sentiment.

However, sustained foreign capital inflows and positive domestic equity market performance helped restrict losses in the Indian currency.

US Tariff Concerns Mount

The Donald Trump administration has proposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, with a provision to cap duties at 17% if both countries finalise a bilateral trade agreement.

The proposal follows investigations by the US Trade Representative into 16 economic jurisdictions over alleged structural excess production capacity. India rejected the allegations while reiterating its commitment to securing an early bilateral trade agreement with Washington.

Rupee Retreats After Sharp Recovery

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.50 against the greenback and fluctuated between 92.31 and 92.66 before settling at 92.44. The decline followed Wednesday's impressive 65-paise rally, when the domestic currency closed at 92.20, its strongest closing level this financial year. Despite Thursday's setback, the rupee has recovered nearly 5% from its record closing low of 96.88 registered on October 8.

Crude Oil Prices Fuel Concerns

Elevated crude oil prices remain a significant concern for India, given its dependence on energy imports. Brent crude climbed above $95 per barrel before retreating to $93.80, down 0.86% in futures trading. Meanwhile, the US dollar index strengthened 0.09% to 103.70.

Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research at Brickwork Ratings, indicated that the relatively muted currency reaction suggests markets view Washington's tariff proposal as a starting point for negotiations.

Foreign Inflows Cushion Losses

Foreign institutional investors purchased Indian equities worth ₹4,479.08 crore on Wednesday, providing support to the domestic currency. Meanwhile, the Sensex gained 390.31 points, or 0.46%, to close at 84,328.59, while the Nifty advanced 65.25 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 25,884.50.

Investors will closely monitor crude oil movements, foreign capital flows and developments surrounding India-US trade negotiations for further currency direction.

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