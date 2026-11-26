Rupee Slips |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened by 20 paise to 92.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, November 26, as rising crude oil prices and fresh US tariff concerns increased demand for the American currency.

Despite sustained foreign capital inflows, the domestic currency came under pressure amid renewed global trade uncertainty and concerns over rising inflation.

Crude Oil Pressure

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.50 against the greenback before recovering to 92.39. It subsequently slipped to 92.40, registering a decline of 20 paise from its previous closing level.

Brent crude oil futures climbed 0.77% to $95.34 per barrel, raising concerns over India's import expenditure and dollar demand. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the American currency's strength against six major global currencies, advanced 0.17% to 103.79.

US Tariff Concerns

The Donald Trump administration's proposal to impose 25% tariffs on Indian imports has added fresh uncertainty to the currency market. However, the proposed framework includes a provision to cap tariffs at 17% if India and the US conclude a bilateral trade agreement.

India has rejected allegations made by the US Trade Representative regarding structural excess production capacity, reiterating its commitment to concluding bilateral trade negotiations. Forex traders believe escalating trade tensions could intensify inflationary pressures globally.

Rupee Recovery

Despite Thursday's weakness, the Indian currency has recovered nearly 5% over the past seven weeks from its record closing low of 96.88 against the dollar on October 8.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 65 paise to settle at 92.20, its strongest closing level in the current financial year.

Foreign Fund Inflows

Foreign institutional investors purchased Indian equities worth ₹4,479.08 crore on Wednesday, providing some support to the domestic currency. Meanwhile, domestic equity markets traded mixed, with the Sensex gaining 138.54 points to 84,076.82, while the Nifty slipped 26.05 points to 25,793.20.

Global crude prices, foreign investment flows and developments surrounding India-US trade negotiations remain key factors influencing the rupee's near-term trajectory.

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