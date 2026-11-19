US Federal Reserve officials expect further interest rate increases as persistent inflation and rising artificial intelligence (AI) investment costs complicate efforts to stabilise prices.

Minutes of the Oct 27-28 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, released on Nov 18, showed that almost all participants considered additional monetary tightening necessary under their economic projections.

Two officials also discussed the possibility of a larger interest rate increase in December if inflation remained elevated.

The central bank is seeking to bring inflation back towards its 2% target.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC that policymakers might need to consider a 50-basis-point increase at their Dec 8-9 meeting.

Alternatively, he supported a 25-basis-point hike accompanied by a clear indication of further tightening in January.

Waller expressed concern that inflation was spreading beyond energy prices into services, with businesses increasingly treating annual price increases of approximately 3% as normal.

At its October meeting, the Fed maintained its benchmark interest rate at 3.75%-4%, following a quarter-point increase in September.

Ten voting members supported holding rates steady, while Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack favoured another 25-basis-point increase.

Fed staff estimated September headline personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation at 3.6%, while core inflation stood at 3.1%.

Both readings exceeded the central bank's target.

The meeting minutes highlighted growing concerns that investment in AI infrastructure was increasing demand for technology equipment and pushing up prices.

Several officials observed that these pressures were spreading beyond data centre construction.

Fed staff also identified potential financial stability risks arising from debt-funded projects, leasing commitments and interconnected financing arrangements among AI companies.

Such structures could amplify losses if expected investment returns failed to materialise.

However, officials considered the banking system resilient, while some participants believed AI-driven productivity improvements could eventually ease inflation.

Policymakers remained divided over the appropriate pace of tightening.

New York Fed President John Williams opposed dramatic action, indicating that economic conditions did not justify an unusually large increase.

The Fed's next policy decision is scheduled for Dec 8-9.