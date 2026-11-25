Rupee jumps | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened sharply against the US dollar on Wednesday, November 25, gaining 23 paise to trade at 92.62 in early deals. Strong foreign capital inflows, a rally in domestic equity markets and declining global crude oil prices supported the domestic currency.

However, renewed strength in the American dollar restricted further appreciation, according to forex traders.

Rupee Opens Stronger

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.65 against the US dollar before advancing to 92.62, registering a significant recovery from its previous closing level of 92.85. On Monday, the domestic currency had weakened by 23 paise after retreating from its seven-month high.

The Indian foreign exchange market remained closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The rupee had appreciated more than 1.6% over five consecutive trading sessions from its November 13 closing level of 94.19.

Falling Crude Prices Support Rupee

Global crude oil prices declined on Wednesday, providing additional support to the Indian currency. Brent crude futures slipped 1.30% to $90.21 per barrel. Lower oil prices generally benefit India by reducing its import expenditure and demand for US dollars.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the American currency against six major global currencies, advanced 0.15% to 103.90, limiting the rupee's upward momentum.

Sensex, Nifty Rally Sharply

Domestic equity markets witnessed aggressive buying, further strengthening investor sentiment. The benchmark Sensex surged 1,466.70 points, or 1.78%, to 83,902.69, while the Nifty 50 jumped 411.95 points, or 1.63%, to 25,761.60 in early trade.

Foreign Investment Supports Currency

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers of Indian equities despite the benchmark indices declining nearly 2% in the previous trading session. According to exchange data, FIIs purchased shares worth ₹5,672.99 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Sustained foreign investment increases dollar supplies in the domestic forex market, supporting the Indian currency. Going forward, global crude oil movements, foreign investment trends, US dollar strength and domestic equity market performance are likely to influence the rupee's trajectory.

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