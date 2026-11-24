Sukhbir Singh Badal with Union minister Amit Shah after the announcement of a SAD-BJP alliance. | ANI

Plaster on his leg and a message on seeking forgiveness around his neck, a defining image of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal from a gurudwara in 2024 seemed to define the dire straits the party was in. Smarting from consecutive poll losses, internal rifts, religious backlash and miffed alliance partners, the Shiromani Akali Dal desperately sought to make a comeback after ending its 24-year alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 over farm laws.

As the Punjabi community celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday, the SAD and BJP have chosen the sacred day to reunite ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections next year. The hopes are to script a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) return to Punjab after three terms which saw Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministers.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders show a display of unity after announcing they will contest the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together. https://t.co/cMOHz1FxUk — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

A 24-year Run

The BJP-SAD alliance shaped Punjab's politics for over two decades, one of the longest running political partnerships in India's history, surviving ideological differences. Leadership flowed from the hands of stalwarts like Parkash Singh Badal and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and went to the next generation represented by Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The alliance scripted history in 2012 when it formed a government in the state for the second consecutive term, a first in Punjab's history. Harsimrat Kaur Badal was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in 2014, marking another step forward in the parties' relations.

The setback came in 2017 when Congress returned to power in Punjab for two consecutive terms, with Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi as chief ministers. This was when the Akali Dal realised its grip over its traditional support base was slipping. The BJP, on the other hand, understood the need to strengthen its organisational presence on the state level, especially outside the urban domain. Could the same electoral formula be applied to upcoming elections?

What Caused The Alliance To End?

Though they contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as partners, strain over issues pertaining to farmers, a main stay of the Akali Dal's political identity, began creating problems. The Centre's three proposed farm laws saw not just nationwide protests but also the SAD's exit from the NDA in 2020. The laws were repealed a year later but the former alliance saw no signs of revival.

A Direct Hit On Electoral Fortunes

The 2022 Punjab Assembly election came, and AAP won in 92 of 117 constituencies. The SAD won just three seats (down from 48 in 2007) and the BJP two (down from 19 in 2007). In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SAD's vote share fell from 27.5 per cent to 13.4 per cent.

Religious Backlash

The SAD continued to face flak for 2015 Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege cases, the Behbal Kalan police firing, and the controversial 2015 pardon granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

In December 2024, Sukhbir Singh Badal was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) for decisions made during the party's 2007–2017 rule. The leader was seen serving his sentence for repentance at a gurudwara in Punjab, with a message seeking forgiveness written on a plaque around his neck. He washed utensils, and cleaned restrooms and kitchens.

The Akal Takht also revoked the Fakhr-e-Qaum (pride of the Sikh community) title previously bestowed upon his late father, dealing a severe blow to the family's standing within Sikh institutions.

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal sits by the gate at Golden Temple in Amritsar with a plaque around his neck and spear in his hand as one of the religious punishments pronounced for him by Sri Akal Takht Sahib yesterday. https://t.co/9A1VhO3Bte — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

Internal Troubles

As senior SAD leaders accused Sukhbir Singh Badal of authoritarianism, his father Parkash Singh Badal's death in 2023 seemed to come as the breaking of a final thread that held the party leadership together. Leaders left the party to form rival factions, such as the SAD (Sanyukt) led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and the reformist SAD (Sudhar Lehar) / SAD (Punar Surjit).

Ray Of Hope, But No Headway

When Sukhbir Singh Badal met PM Modi earlier this year, hopes of a reunion went up. The challenge for the SAD is now to reverse electoral decline, while the BJP continues to look at expanding its organisational footprint in Punjab. Negotiations on seat-sharing between the BJP and the SAD had reportedly been underway since a while.

Issues pertaining to the handling of floods, farmers' woes and Punjab's drug problem give the SAD-BJP combine some room to tap the anti-incumbency vote to make a comeback. Additionally, SAD's traditional Jat Sikh and Panthic votes have now also been tapped by Waris Punjab De, whose leader Amritpal Singh secured his Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat while being in jail under the National Security Act.