Rupee Falls 30 Paise To Close At 92.92 Against US Dollar, Snaps Five-Day Winning Streak Amid Massive Stock Market Sell-Off | File Pic

Mumbai, Nov 23: The rupee lost 30 paise to settle at 92.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, reversing its five-day rally, dragged down by a massive sell-off in domestic stock markets.

Lower crude oil prices and a softening American currency failed to support the local currency, which faced intense volatility amid a global stock market rout, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.47 and climbed up to 92.43 initially. But it lost ground and hit the day's low at 93.11 before ending the session at 92.92 (provisional) against the greenback, down 30 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated for the fifth consecutive session to settle 70 paise higher at 92.62 against the US dollar. The Indian unit reclaimed above the 93 level for the first time since April 10.

The local unit has logged a sharp appreciation of over 1.6 per cent in the past five back-to-back sessions since the closing level of 94.19 against the greenback recorded on November 13.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee reversed morning gains on a sharp fall in domestic equity markets. However, softening of the US dollar and a decline in the US Treasury yields cushioned the downside, while crude oil prices too were weak.

"Easing of the dollar index from a 19-month high on trimming odds of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed in December may also support the rupee. However, any further correction in domestic markets may cap a sharp upside. Traders may take cues from PMI data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 92.70 to Rs 93.30," Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.69, lower by 0.05 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.53 per cent lower at USD 92.08 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the Sensex crashed 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 per cent, to settle at 82,435.99, while the Nifty tanked 450.95 points, or 1.75 per cent, to 25,349.65. Both the indices ended the preceding two sessions with more than 1 per cent gains.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,308.42 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

The latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed the country's forex reserves dropped USD 14.205 billion to USD 705.342 billion in the week ended November 13. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped USD 2.49 billion to USD 719.547 billion.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry data released on Friday, output of key infrastructure industries rose 10.9 per cent in October, the fastest pace in the new series, driven by double-digit growth in coal, iron ore, electricity and cement production. Core industries output expanded by 0.8 per cent in October last year and 8.2 per cent in September 2026.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)