Adani Airports raised USD 300 million from 360 ONE Asset at an USD 18 billion pre-money valuation. |

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) said on Monday it had raised Rs 2,790 crore (USD 300 million) from 360 ONE Asset through a fresh equity subscription. The airport operator, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, said the transaction took its total equity fundraising to USD 1.35 billion.

The investment follows an earlier Rs 9,825 crore (USD 1 billion) primary equity round involving Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and funds managed by BlackRock. AAHL described that round as one of the largest primary equity investments by financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector.

Deal Terms

Under a share subscription agreement, 360 ONE Asset will subscribe to newly issued AAHL shares on the same terms as the earlier investors. The deal implies an USD 18 billion pre-money equity valuation for the airport operator.

360 ONE Asset has also joined the shareholders’ agreement signed by the initial investors. Once both transactions are completed, the incoming investors will collectively hold about 7.01% of AAHL.

Airport Upgrades

AAHL has begun a modernisation programme across its airport network. The company aims to increase annual passenger handling capacity to 200 million, more than double its historical capacity of 96 million passengers.

Expanding terminal capacity is one part of the plan. The company also wants to develop commercial, leisure and logistics facilities around its airports, broadening the range of activities the sites can support beyond passenger and flight operations.

Airport Cities

Jeet Adani, a non-executive director at AAHL, said the investment reflected long-term investors’ confidence in India’s aviation growth. He said the company’s plan was to turn its airports into airport cities that bring aviation, commerce, leisure and regional logistics together.

The strategy gives AAHL scope to earn more from retail, commercial space and logistics as it expands passenger capacity. The contribution from those businesses will depend on how quickly the surrounding developments are built and how much demand they attract from tenants and travellers.