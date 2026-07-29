Adani Ports Q1 Net Profit Rises 10% To ₹3,649 Crore On Higher Income

Mundra Port | File Photo

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of the current financial year, with consolidated net profit rising 10.23% year-on-year to ₹3,649.50 crore.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,310.60 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing. The growth was supported by an increase in overall income during the April-June period.

APSEZ’s total income increased to ₹11,673.71 crore in Q1 from ₹9,422.18 crore recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. However, expenses also witnessed an increase, rising to ₹7,078.64 crore compared with ₹5,731.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its performance reflected balanced growth across its businesses, strengthening confidence in achieving its long-term expansion roadmap. APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said the company’s diversified operations and expansion initiatives are helping build a stronger transport and logistics ecosystem.

"Supported by the company's domestic capacity expansion programme targeting 1,000 MMT by 2030, a growing international portfolio, and a rapidly scaling logistics ecosystem, APSEZ is steadily building a more diversified, resilient, and globally relevant transport platform capable of sustaining long-term value creation," Gupta said.

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The company is focusing on expanding its domestic port capacity while strengthening its international presence. APSEZ aims to increase its handling capacity to 1,000 million metric tonnes (MMT) by 2030 as part of its broader growth strategy.

Along with port operations, the company is also scaling its logistics network to create an integrated transportation platform. The expansion strategy is aimed at improving operational resilience, increasing market reach and supporting sustainable growth over the coming years.

APSEZ remains one of India’s largest port operators, with a presence across multiple domestic and international locations. The company’s management said continued investments in infrastructure, capacity enhancement and logistics capabilities will remain key drivers of future growth.