Adani Ports Gains As It Sells 49% Stake In Vizhinjam Port To MSC Arm For $1.4 Billion

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) edged higher by about 1% to ₹1,794 in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced a major strategic transaction involving its Vizhinjam port project.

The company disclosed that it has signed a definitive agreement with Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), the container terminal investment and operating arm of MSC Group, for the sale of a 49% stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL).

As part of the agreement, TiL will invest $1.397 billion, which corresponds to its 49% share in the port’s enterprise valuation of $2.85 billion.

The deal remains subject to customary regulatory and statutory approvals before completion.

APSEZ described the transaction as the largest foreign private investment in India’s port infrastructure sector to date.

The company said the partnership reinforces Vizhinjam’s position as a growing transshipment hub in the Indian Ocean region and strengthens its global maritime significance.

APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said that Vizhinjam port has rapidly emerged as a leading transshipment facility, achieving operational scale at an unprecedented pace.

He noted that it has become the first Indian port to cross 2 million TEUs within just 18 months of operations.

Gupta also expressed confidence that the expanded partnership with MSC would improve global supply chain efficiency and enhance India’s connectivity with both developed and emerging international markets.

The company added that the collaboration is expected to increase cargo volumes, improve long-term visibility of throughput, and expand its footprint along East Africa trade routes.

It is also likely to boost cargo from Bangladesh routed through Vizhinjam and increase relay cargo volumes handled at the port.

Commissioned in December 2024, Vizhinjam is India’s first deep-draft mega transshipment port, currently with an annual capacity of 1.6 million TEUs. APSEZ plans to expand this capacity significantly to 5.7 million TEUs by December 2028.

Operationally, the port handled 1.3 million TEUs in FY26 and crossed 2 million TEUs within 18 months of starting operations.

It also received its 1,000th vessel in June 2026 and has handled more than 70 ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs), the highest among Indian ports, underscoring its rapid growth and strategic importance.