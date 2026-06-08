Adani Ports Bags 10-Year Argentina LNG Deal, Commits USD 70 Million To Expand Global Marine Operations

Adani Ports Expands Presence in South America. |

Mumbai: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project, marking its entry into the South American market and expanding its international marine operations portfolio.

The contract has been awarded through APSEZ’s step-down subsidiary, Adani Harbour International FZCO, in collaboration with Argentina-based Meridian Group.

Contract Secured Through Global Bidding

The Adani-Meridian consortium emerged successful following a global competitive tender process conducted by Southern Energy SA (SESA).

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The project involves an estimated investment commitment of USD 70 million and is expected to play a significant role in supporting Argentina’s ambitions to become a major LNG exporter.

Marine Services for Floating LNG Facility

Under the agreement, the consortium will deliver a comprehensive range of marine services for the Southern Energy Floating LNG (FLNG) project.

Its scope of work includes tugboat support for LNG vessels, offshore logistics, supply operations and crew transportation services.

The contract will be executed using four high-specification tugboats, an anchor handling tug supply vessel and a crew boat.

LNG Output and Export Potential

During its initial phase, the project is expected to produce 2.45 million tonnes of LNG annually, equivalent to approximately 28 LNG cargo shipments each year.

The Southern Energy FLNG project is set to become Argentina’s first operational LNG export facility, helping connect the country’s vast natural gas reserves with international energy markets.

Boost for India-Argentina Energy Cooperation

Argentina is increasingly positioning itself as a key player in the global LNG market. The country has already entered into agreements to support LNG exports of up to 10 million tonnes annually to India from 2027.

APSEZ Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director Ashwani Gupta said the contract highlights the company’s growing capability to support large-scale energy infrastructure projects across international markets.

He said APSEZ’s experience in marine operations across 12 countries, combined with strong local partnerships, would help build dependable maritime networks and facilitate emerging global energy trade corridors.

The project is expected to deepen long-term energy cooperation between India and Argentina while further strengthening APSEZ’s global footprint.