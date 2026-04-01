Adani Ports Surpasses 500 Million Tonnes Cargo Milestone, Signals Growth Momentum in 2026

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) on April 1, 2026, announced it has crossed 500 million tonnes of cargo handled, marking a major operational milestone. |

Ahmedabad: India’s largest private port operator has hit a landmark that reflects both scale and speed, signaling how infrastructure players are increasingly shaping the country’s trade backbone.

APSEZ confirmed it has handled over 500 million tonnes of cargo, marking a defining point in its operational journey. The milestone highlights not just volume growth but the company’s emergence as a key logistics backbone. What began as a single-port operation in 1998 has evolved into a nationwide and global network, reinforcing its central role in enabling trade and industrial activity.

The company now operates 19 ports and terminals, alongside a broad logistics network covering most of India’s hinterland. Its infrastructure includes multimodal logistics parks, rail and trucking fleets, and warehousing capacity, allowing it to manage cargo efficiently across the supply chain. Notably, APSEZ took 16 years to reach its first 100 million tonnes, but subsequent additions have come at a faster pace, showing improved scale and execution.

Chairman Gautam Adani attributed the milestone to long-term confidence in India’s growth and sustained infrastructure investment. He emphasized that the company has moved beyond ports to build an integrated logistics ecosystem spanning transport and cargo handling. He also acknowledged support from government policies and stakeholders in enabling this expansion, positioning ports as critical drivers of national competitiveness.

Looking ahead, APSEZ aims to handle 1 billion tonnes of cargo by 2030, doubling its current milestone. With a cargo handling capacity of 633 million tonnes per annum and a significant share of India’s port volumes, the company plans to scale further through operational efficiency, network expansion, and technology-led logistics integration. The 500 million tonnes milestone underscores APSEZ’s rapid evolution into a large-scale logistics platform, while setting the stage for its next phase of growth in India’s expanding trade ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and does not include external verification or independent analysis.