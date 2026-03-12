Adani Ports Announces Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers Of More Than $345 Million & 150 Million Dollar Notes

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has concluded its previously announced tender offers aimed at repurchasing portions of its outstanding international debt, as part of its capital management strategy.

Adani Ports confirmed the outcome of its cash tender offers targeting two series of senior notes. The company had offered to repurchase up to 345,137,000 dollars of its outstanding 4.00 percent Senior Notes due 2027 and up to 150,000,000 dollars of its 3.10 percent Senior Notes due 2031. The tender offers formally expired at 5:00 p.m. New York time on March 11, 2026, marking the completion of the acceptance period for noteholders wishing to participate.

The company reported additional participation after the early tender deadline. For the 4.00 percent notes, 500,000 dollars in aggregate principal amount was tendered between the early deadline and the final expiration date. For the 3.10 percent notes due 2031, noteholders tendered 2,130,000 dollars during the same period. These amounts came on top of earlier tenders submitted before the early deadline. Earlier in the process, holders had already tendered 101,584,000 dollars of the 4.00 percent notes and 95,360,000 dollars of the 3.10 percent notes under the early tender option.

Adani Ports expects the final settlement for accepted notes to take place on or around March 16, 2026, subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum. On that date, the company plans to pay the tender offer consideration to participating holders along with accrued and unpaid interest on the accepted notes up to, but excluding, the settlement date.

The tender offers form part of the company’s broader capital management approach aimed at managing liabilities and optimizing its debt profile. Adani Ports indicated that, depending on market conditions, it may undertake additional liability management exercises in the future to further reduce outstanding debt across various note series. The completion of the tender offers marks another step in Adani Ports’ ongoing efforts to actively manage its global debt obligations and maintain flexibility in its long-term financing strategy.

