 Adani Ports Signs MoU With NMDC & Vale Brazil, SEZ-Based Iron Ore Hub At Gangavaram To Raise Capacity To 75 MMT
Adani Ports, NMDC and Vale Brazil have signed an MoU to develop an SEZ-based iron ore blending ecosystem at Gangavaram Port. The project will raise port capacity to 75 MMT and enable handling of Valemax vessels. It aims to boost exports, efficiency and India’s global mineral trade position.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Adani Ports, NMDC and Vale Brazil have signed an MoU to develop an SEZ-based iron ore blending ecosystem at Gangavaram Port. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), through its subsidiary Adani Gangavaram Port Limited, has signed a strategic MoU with NMDC Limited and Vale S.A. of Brazil.

The agreement was signed at the India–Brazil Business Forum Summit during the official visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event.

SEZ-Based Iron Ore Ecosystem

Under this partnership, the companies will jointly develop an iron ore blending facility and a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port on India’s east coast.

The project will focus on blending, value addition and commercialisation of iron ore. The aim is to improve efficiency, increase scale and strengthen India’s position in the global iron ore supply chain.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ, said the collaboration will help build strong and modern infrastructure that supports India’s growing role in global trade.

Boost to Port Capacity and Exports

With this project, the capacity of Gangavaram Port will increase to 75 million metric tonnes (MMT). The port is expected to become a major hub for iron ore exports from India and the region.

The port will also develop fully mechanised berthing and cargo-handling systems. It aims to become the first port in India capable of handling Valemax vessels — the world’s largest Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOCs) — with a capacity of up to 400,000 tonnes.

Focus on Efficiency and Sustainability

The collaboration includes end-to-end yard management, blending operations, and vessel loading and unloading systems. These steps are expected to improve supply chain efficiency and make mineral processing more competitive.

The partnership reflects the growing economic cooperation between India and Brazil and is seen as a major step in strengthening the iron ore export value chain.

