Adani Group Bets Big On Energy, Logistics & Infra, Karan Adani Says Tier-3 And Tier-4 Youth Will Power Future Growth

Karan Adani said Adani Group will focus on energy, logistics and infrastructure while investing Rs 2 lakh crore annually. |

New Delhi: Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, said that the Adani Group will continue to focus strongly on three main sectors — energy utilities, logistics (including ports and airports) and infrastructure.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee (70th) Foundation Day and 20th National Management Day event of the All India Management Association in New Delhi, he said energy in all forms is the next big opportunity for India.

He added that since 2010, the group has been raising funds from global bond markets and has built strong international ratings. The company now plans to invest nearly Rs 2 lakh crore every year in new greenfield projects. According to him, speed and the ability to scale up quickly are very important for growth.

More Opportunities for Smaller Town Students

Karan Adani said the group wants to hire more young people from tier-3 and tier-4 cities. He believes students from smaller towns have strong determination and hunger to grow. They can play a major role in the company’s future expansion.

He also spoke about improving decision-making within the organisation. The group currently has 16 layers from the chairman to the lowest level. Efforts are being made to give more power and responsibility to employees at lower levels.

Skill Development and Workforce Goals

The group runs the entire port ecosystem in-house, including equipment operators, truck drivers and maintenance teams. This system was built over time to ensure better control and continuous improvement.

Even with India’s large population, there is still a shortage of skilled workers. To solve this, each project focuses on local hiring and proper skill training in nearby areas.

The company also wants to reduce the average employee age, currently 38 years, and increase women’s participation from the present 15 per cent. Nearly 80 per cent of its CEOs started as trainees, showing strong internal growth and leadership development.